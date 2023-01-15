Vanderbilt will start in Saturday's game against the 76ers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vanderbilt has come off the bench in each of his last two appearances but will enter the first unit in the place of Lauri Markkanen (hip). in 39 starts this season, Vanderbilt has averaged 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.0 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Moves to bench•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Solid double-double in loss•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Flirts with double-double•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Flops in Saturday's loss•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Flirts with double-double•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Much-needed double-double in win•