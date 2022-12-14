Vanderbilt logged 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 victory over New Orleans.

Vanderbilt was at his dynamic best in the win, turning in arguably his best overall performance of the season. After a rough period over the past few weeks, it was nice to see him out there doing what he does best. Foul issues limited him to just 23 minutes, meaning this could have been an even better night had things gone his way. While his limited skillset does preclude him from having significant fantasy appeal, he remains a 12-team asset for anyone seeking boards and steals.