Vanderbilt chipped in nine points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers.

Vanderbilt fell just one point shy of his second double-double of the season, but he enjoyed an efficient shooting night and also dished out three assists, a mark he's hit or surpassed in three of five games so far in November. Vanderbilt's playing time continues to fluctuate on a nightly basis, but he's been able to add value in multiple categories even on nights when he fails to log 20-plus minutes.