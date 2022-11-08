Vanderbilt (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Vanderbilt has been nursing right adductor soreness, and the injury will force him to miss Monday's matchup. Rudy Gay, Simone Fontecchio and Talen Horton-Tucker are all candidates for more minutes with Vanderbilt sitting.
