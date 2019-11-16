Brantley recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block during Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

Brantley finished second on the Stars in scoring Friday, as the forward totaled 19 points along 58.3 percent shooting overall while also grabbing four rebounds in 28 minutes. Brantley is currently averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two G League games this year.