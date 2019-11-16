Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Adds 19 points in win Friday
Brantley recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block during Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley.
Brantley finished second on the Stars in scoring Friday, as the forward totaled 19 points along 58.3 percent shooting overall while also grabbing four rebounds in 28 minutes. Brantley is currently averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two G League games this year.
More News
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: One appearance through five games•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Inks two-way deal with Jazz•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Still out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Exits with hamstring issue•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Inefficient in Saturday's win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.