Brantley signed a two-way contract Tuesday to return to the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Brantley was selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA G League First Team last season. Across 32.5 minutes per game, he averaged 18.9 points on 13.8 shots, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks. While it's unlikely he makes legitimate headway into Utah's rotation this season, there's obviously upside the Jazz are interested in.
