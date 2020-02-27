Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Bounces back with 24 points
Brantley totaled 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's G League victory over Stockton.
After a pair of ho-hum outings in which he shot a combined 10-for-23 from the field, Brantley was a much more efficient and productive scorer Wednesday, making 10 of 14 field-goal attempts and leading the Stars in scoring. He fell one board short of his fourth double-double of the campaign.
More News
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Dazzles again in G League•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Nears triple-double Monday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Returns to action with 23 points•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Racks up 25 points Friday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Leads Stars with 26 points Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...