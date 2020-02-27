Brantley totaled 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's G League victory over Stockton.

After a pair of ho-hum outings in which he shot a combined 10-for-23 from the field, Brantley was a much more efficient and productive scorer Wednesday, making 10 of 14 field-goal attempts and leading the Stars in scoring. He fell one board short of his fourth double-double of the campaign.