Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Collects double-double Tuesday
Brantley scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while pulling down 12 rebounds in Tuesday's G League win over Northern Arizona.
Brantley logged 30 minutes in the victory and collected his second double-double of the campaign. The 2019 second-round pick ranks second on the Stars with per-game averages of 16.0 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.
