Brantley scored 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wednesday's victory over Agua Caliente.

Brantley made up for an inefficient game from the field by grabbing 10 boards en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. The rookie is putting together a nice season with Salt Lake City, posting per-game averages of 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting over 50 percent from the field.