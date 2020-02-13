Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Dazzles again in G League
Brantley posted 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebonds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes Wednesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 142-128 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Brantley's scoring haul was second only to Malik Benlevi (29 points) among all Stars players. The two-way rookie out of Charleston hasn't seen much action with the Jazz this season, but he's been a standout performer during his various stints in the G League. Over 28 games with Salt Lake City, Brantley is averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.5 treys and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes.
