Brantley scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-7 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds while dishing out seven assists in a win over Austin on Sunday.

Brantley was on the court for a team-leading 41 minutes in the victory and came within three assists of registering his first triple-double. As it is, the double-double was the first of the second-round pick's G League career and his scoring, rebound and assist totals were each single-game highs.