Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Double-doubles in win
Brantley scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-7 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds while dishing out seven assists in a win over Austin on Sunday.
Brantley was on the court for a team-leading 41 minutes in the victory and came within three assists of registering his first triple-double. As it is, the double-double was the first of the second-round pick's G League career and his scoring, rebound and assist totals were each single-game highs.
More News
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Adds 19 points in win Friday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: One appearance through five games•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Inks two-way deal with Jazz•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Still out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Exits with hamstring issue•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...