Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Exits with hamstring issue
Brantley has been diagnosed with right hamstring tightness and won't return to Sunday's summer league game against the Heat.
Brantley scored one point in six minutes prior to departing. The Jazz won't risk further injury in an exhibition, so they've decided to shut him down for the night.
