Brantley contributed seven points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 78-66 win over the Thunder.

Brantley put together a fairly well-rounded line but struggled badly from the field. His strength and versatility at the power forward position could come in handy for a team that agreed to trade Derrick Favors and Jae Crowder, who played most of the minutes at that spot last season. However, Brantley is a long shot at best to crack the rotation for a contender as a rookie.