Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Inefficient in Saturday's win
Brantley contributed seven points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 78-66 win over the Thunder.
Brantley put together a fairly well-rounded line but struggled badly from the field. His strength and versatility at the power forward position could come in handy for a team that agreed to trade Derrick Favors and Jae Crowder, who played most of the minutes at that spot last season. However, Brantley is a long shot at best to crack the rotation for a contender as a rookie.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.