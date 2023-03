Brantley was signed to a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Brantley returns for his second term with the Jazz, spending two seasons as a two-way player for the franchise before joining the Australian National Basketball League for the 2022-23 campaign. Brantley averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals this season in the NBL but will face an uphill battle to find playing time in Utah.