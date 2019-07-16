Brantley has signed a two-way contract with the Jazz, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

The 50th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Brantley appeared in four summer league games with Utah. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.6 minutes. In signing a two-way deal, Brantley will spend the vast majority of his rookie season in the G League.