Brantley tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and collected eight rebounds in a loss to Westchester on Saturday.

Brantley started at center in the contest and logged 33 minutes of playing time. In addition to the scoring and rebounding numbers, he tied a season high with two blocks. The two-way player has thrived in the G League since the start of 2020, averaging 22.9 points in seven games.