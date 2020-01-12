Brantley tallied 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) along with four rebounds and two steals in a loss to Agua Caliente on Saturday.

Brantley continued his stretch of strong play with his third game of 20-plus points in his last six contests. Over that span, he is averaging 21.5 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field.