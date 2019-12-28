Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Leads team with 24 points Friday
Brantley tallied 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds in Friday's win over Austin.
Brantley was exceptionally efficient from the floor in the victory, needing only 13 field-goal attempts to rack up 24 points. The two-way rookie is averaging 16.6 points on 50.0 percent shooting in the G League this season.
