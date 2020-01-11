Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Notches double-double Friday
Brantley scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while collecting 10 rebounds and six assists in Friday's G League victory over Memphis.
The second-round draft pick's double-double was his third of the season, and Brantley has now reached double-digit scoring in seven consecutive contests. In his inaugural G League campaign, Brantley is averaging a healthy 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.
