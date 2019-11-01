Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: One appearance through five games
Brantley has appeared in one of the first five games in 2019-20.
Brantley earned five minutes in his NBA debut against the Lakers last Friday, accumulating three boards, one dime, and one block without attempting a single shot. He has been on the inactive list lately, so it's clear that the rookie power forward isn't part of the regular rotation at this point in the season. Expect him to spend plenty of time in the G League over the course of the campaign given that he's on a two-way deal.
