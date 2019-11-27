Brantley racked up 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-6 FT) and grabbed eight rebounds in a win over Rio Grande on Tuesday.

Brantley's point total established a season high, eclipsing the 21-point mark he set in his previous game. Importantly, Brantley's scoring has been efficient this season as he has converted 53.3 percent of his field goal attempts through six G League games. The second-round pick is on a two-way contract and should spend most of his time with Salt Lake this season, but continued strong play could earn him a trip back to Utah if the Jazz find themselves in need of a forward.