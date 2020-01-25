Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Racks up 25 points Friday
Brantley tallied 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) along with nine rebounds in an overtime win over Stockton on Friday.
The rookie continued an extended hot stretch in which he has averaged 21.7 points over his last 13 contests. Though he has logged only nine minutes of NBA action this season, Brantley is making a name for himself in the G League with per-game averages of 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.
