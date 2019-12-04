Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Recalled from G League
Brantley was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
With Juwan Morgan (knee) out for Wednesday's contest, Brantley was transferred to the Jazz to fill out the roster. The rookie dropped 20 points in his latest G League game against Grand Rapids on Monday.
