Brantley (undisclosed) is no longer listed on the Jazz's injury report and is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

The Jazz had previously been listed Brantley with a "not with team" designation on their recent reports, but the second-year forward was active in Utah's most recent contest Tuesday, playing six minutes in a 117-87 win over the Cavaliers. Utah was presumably just keeping the two-way player away while his services weren't needed, but Joe Ingles (Achilles) and Juwan Morgan (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) are now occupying the team's two inactive spots. Brantley will thus be on hand again Friday to provide depth, but don't expect him to see the floor in a competitive game.