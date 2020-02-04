Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Returns to action with 23 points
Brantley scored 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and totaled seven rebounds in a loss to Sioux Falls on Monday.
Brantley missed Salt Lake City's previous three games while spending time at the NBA level with the Utah Jazz, but he continued to put the ball in the bucket upon his G League return. Since the start of the calendar year, the College of Charleston product is averaging 22.6 points in 11 contests.
