Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Scores 20 in return to G League
Brantley tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.
Brantley logged four scoreless minutes in a brief NBA appearance with the Jazz on Wednesday but returned to Salt Lake City in time to lead the Stars in scoring Saturday. The second-round pick has scored in double-digits in his last eight G-League contests and is averaging 17.4 points per game with the Stars this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Recalled from G League•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Tallies 20 points Monday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Paces Stars with 31 points•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Double-doubles in win•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Adds 19 points in win Friday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: One appearance through five games•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...