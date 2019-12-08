Brantley tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.

Brantley logged four scoreless minutes in a brief NBA appearance with the Jazz on Wednesday but returned to Salt Lake City in time to lead the Stars in scoring Saturday. The second-round pick has scored in double-digits in his last eight G-League contests and is averaging 17.4 points per game with the Stars this season.