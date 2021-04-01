Brantley is averaging 1.9 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.3 steals per game in 2.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in his last 10 games.

A frequent healthy DNP for much of the season, Brantley hasn't received many opportunities, but he's seen an irregularly high amount of playing time in his last three games, allowing him to average 3.7 points over the stretch. The forward has taken advantage of his limited minutes as he's taking close to 1.3 shots per game.