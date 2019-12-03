Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Tallies 20 points Monday
Brantley tied for the team lead with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Monday's win over Grand Rapids.
Brantley has now scored 20-plus points in three-straight games after topping out at 19 through his first four contests. The two-way player has struggled from behind the arc this season -- he has knocked down only 28.1 percent of his three-point attempts -- but has otherwise fared well from the field, making 53.9 percent of his field-goal attempts overall.
