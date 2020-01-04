Brantley scored 23 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and tallied seven rebounds along with six assists in a loss to Santa Cruz on Friday.

Despite the disappointing outcome of the contest, Brantley put together a solid game with efficient shooting and impressive counting stats. The 2019 second-round draft pick has played 15 games for Salt Lake City this season and is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.