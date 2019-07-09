Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Unavailable Tuesday
Brantley (hamstring) won't play in Monday's summer league game against the Trail Blazers.
Brantley was removed from Sunday's summer league matchup due to right hamstring tightness, and he'll be held out of Tuesday's contest, likely as a precaution. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday against the Rockets.
