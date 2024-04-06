Preston chipped in six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 131-102 loss to the Clippers.

Preston spent a couple of weeks back in the G league but he returned to the Jazz. and put up a solid total in garbage time. The Ohio product failed to catch on with the Clippers, but he's enjoyed a productive career in the G League and definitely has the skills to jump to the next level. His future with the Jazz will largely depend on Jordan Clarkson (back( and Collin Sexton's contracts for 2024-25.