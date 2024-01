Preston will sign a two-way contract with the Jazz, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Jazz waived Josh Christopher in a related move to clear up a two-way roster slot. Preston has been a standout for the Memphis Hustle in the G League, holding averages of 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in five regular-season games.