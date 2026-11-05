Hayes closed with two points (1-2 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 120-113 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Hayes struggled to stay on the floor against his former team, committing six fouls and four turnovers before exiting. Although he contributed seven rebounds, the center attempted just two shots and offered minimal offensive production. Mo Bamba's 10 rebounds in 14 minutes further highlighted Utah's available frontcourt alternatives, leaving Hayes with an uncertain fantasy ceiling.