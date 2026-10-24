Hayes supplied 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-119 victory over the Pelicans.

After getting the start in the season opener, Hayes swapped places with Ace Bailey as Utah went with a smaller lineup against New Orleans. Hayes was more productive off the bench, leading the second unit in scoring and boards, and he ended up playing more minutes than Bailey on the night. The duo might continue to switch in and out of the starting five depending on matchups, but Hayes' workload figures to be steady in either role while Jusuf Nurkic (foot) remains sidelined.