Hayes posted 18 points (6-6 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hayes capitalized on his opportunities around the basket, converting all six field-goal attempts while delivering solid rebounding production. Hayes offers useful fantasy potential through field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks, although his value depends on consistent playing time. On that note, he's played at least 28 minutes in back-to-back games, so his playing time seems to be trending up. He'll remain a valuable low-end fantasy option as long as he continues as Utah's starting center.