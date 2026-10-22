Hayes closed Wednesday's 123-103 loss to the Grizzlies with five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, six blocks and two steals across 26 minutes.

Hayes made an immediate defensive impact in his Jazz debut, accounting for half of Utah's 12 blocked shots while adding two steals. The center started alongside Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen, indicating a potentially meaningful role in Utah's frontcourt rotation. Although his offensive production and free-throw shooting were underwhelming, Hayes' defensive upside could make him a useful specialist in deeper fantasy leagues if he maintains substantial playing time.