Williams and the Jazz agreed Friday to an Exhibit 10 deal, Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale reports.

Williams wasn't selected during Thursday's NBA Draft, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during the offseason. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 19.1 points and 5.0 rebounds across 29 games during his senior season at Buffalo en route to first-team All-MAC honors.