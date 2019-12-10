Play

Green amassed just four points and one rebound in 14 minutes during Monday's 104-90 loss to Oklahoma City.

Green could not repeat his heroics from Saturday as the Jazz fell to an undermanned Thunder team. Green is basically someone the Jazz are going to turn to when they need an injection of offense. Unfortunately, on those nights he is unable to find his rhythm, the fantasy value is going to be non-existent.

