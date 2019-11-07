Jazz's Jeff Green: Does very little Wednesday
Green tallied just three points and six rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over Philadelphia.
Green played 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win but failed to have any kind of impact on the stat sheet. He is likely to pop-off for a big scoring night at some point this season but exactly when that happens is basically impossible to predict. Green can be left on the waivers in all standard leagues.
