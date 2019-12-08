Green amassed 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 victory over Memphis.

Green shifted back to the bench Saturday but came through with a season-high 19 points including five triples. Green is merely a source of points off the bench for the Jazz and his days of standard league relevancy are behind him. His ranking of 271 indicates how very little value he has across all fantasy formats.