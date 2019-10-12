Green totaled 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Friday's 128-127 loss to the Pelicans.

Green returned to the bench on Friday and ceded the starting tole at power forward to Royce O'Neale for the evening. Now in his 12th season, the journeyman forward looks to provide some much-needed support in the frontcourt for the Jazz, who lost Derrick Favors to the Pelicans. While it's difficult to predict his overall impact, conventional wisdom suggests that he'll be a consistent, albeit modest contributor with playing time hovering in the 20-25 minute range. He could end up one injury away from a starting role, however.