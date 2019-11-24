Green accrued 15 points (3-5 3Pt, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's win over New Orleans.

Green scored a season-high 15 points while topping double-digits for the fifth time in his past seven games. While the veteran's holding a steady role off of Utah's bench, his workload is limited enough to not make him a viable fantasy asset most nights. In 16 games this year, Green's averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 threes in 19.2 minutes.