Jazz's Jeff Green: Scores 15 off bench
Green accrued 15 points (3-5 3Pt, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's win over New Orleans.
Green scored a season-high 15 points while topping double-digits for the fifth time in his past seven games. While the veteran's holding a steady role off of Utah's bench, his workload is limited enough to not make him a viable fantasy asset most nights. In 16 games this year, Green's averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 threes in 19.2 minutes.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...