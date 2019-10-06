Green finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 133-81 preseason victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

Green started at power forward Saturday, scoring with ease against the subpar opposition. Green joins the Jazz and will likely fill a scoring role off the bench. Even in a sizeable role, Green typically finds it difficult to build any real fantasy value. He is merely a player to keep in mind if you need points at the end of a matchup.