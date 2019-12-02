Green totaled 19 points (6-11 Fg, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 loss to the Raptors.

Green dropped in a quick 19 points Sunday as the Jazz fell to the Raptors. Green is capable of scoring in a hurry but typically sees limited minutes on any given night. Even in starters' minutes, Green has never had the ability to put up sustained 12-team value and so in this role, he is not worth looking at outside of the deepest formats.