Jazz's Jeff Green: Scores 19 points in 15 minutes
Green totaled 19 points (6-11 Fg, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 loss to the Raptors.
Green dropped in a quick 19 points Sunday as the Jazz fell to the Raptors. Green is capable of scoring in a hurry but typically sees limited minutes on any given night. Even in starters' minutes, Green has never had the ability to put up sustained 12-team value and so in this role, he is not worth looking at outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...