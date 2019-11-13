Jazz's Jeff Green: Scores season-high 13 points
Green had 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 win over the Nets.
Green delivered his highest-scoring output of the season, and reached the 10-point plateau for the second consecutive game. He's bound to have a big scoring night at some point and is showing signs of leaving his poor start to the season behind, but Green's inconsistencies and limited playing time make him a very risky fantasy asset going forward. Utah will play Friday on the road against Memphis.
