Jazz's Jeff Green: Struggles with shot
Green scored seven points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds and two blocks in Friday's 113-109 victory against the Warriors.
It was a bad game for the 33-year-old, whose most memorable moment of the contest was his dunk attempt getting blocked by Golden State forward Eric Paschall in the first quarter. Green would proceed to have trouble the rest of the way, with his two baskets solely stemming from open looks in the paint. The performance symbolizes the normally score-first forward this season, who is averaging a career-low seven points per game while shooting at a torrid 32 percent.
