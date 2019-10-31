Green scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), swiped three passes, grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot in 19 minutes Wednesday against the Clippers.

Green had a solid all-around game, though his totals weren't anything extraordinary. The veteran forward's facing the most diminished role of his career with the Jazz and is averaging just 18.2 points in his first five games. At this point, he should only be considered in the deepest of leagues as his averages of 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds aren't up to snuff in the majority of formats.