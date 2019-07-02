Jazz's Jeff Green: Will join Jazz
Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Green started 44 games for the Wizards last season -- his most since 2014-15 -- and he averaged at least 10 points and three rebounds for the second straight year. In joining the Jazz, he figures to slot into a backup role at both forward spots, which could afford him minutes in the mid-20s.
