The Grizzlies traded Landale, Jaren Jackson, John Konchar (neck) and Vince Williams to the Jazz on Tuesday in exchange for Walter Clayton, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson (illness), Georges Niang (foot) and three first-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

For the time being, the Jazz now have a logjam at center that also includes Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Filipowski. Utah's other potential moves ahead of the trade deadline remain to be seen, but it appears Landale has plenty of competition for playing time, which could have a negative impact on his fantasy value. He can be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Atlanta while the trade finalizes.