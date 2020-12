Ingles did not practice Sunday due to health and safety protocols, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

With just a few days until the regular season begins, Ingles was held out of practice for fairly vague reasons. The 33-year-old wing's status for Wednesday's season opener at Portland looks to be in question at this point. Whenever Ingles is ready to play, he figures to continue to be one of the first players off the bench for coach Quin Snyder.